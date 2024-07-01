Iraq's Interior Ministry takes over security of Baghdad International Airport

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Interior Ministry officially assumed responsibility for securing Baghdad International Airport on Monday, following the conclusion of a contract with a foreign security firm.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that the Interior Ministry took over the security duties at Baghdad International Airport after the expiration of the contract with the Canadian security company, Biznis Intel.

In 2022, Biznis Intel won a +$22 million security contract to secure Baghdad Airport, taking over from the British company G4S.