Iraq's Interior Ministry: over six tons of drugs seized in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday the seizure of over six tons of illegal drugs during 2024, marking a significant escalation in its ongoing battle against narcotics.

According to an official statement, Iraqi security forces have carried out extensive operations this year, resulting in the arrest of 14,438 individuals on charges related to drug trafficking, promotion, and personal use. Among them, 8,930 have been convicted by the judiciary.

The ministry also revealed that over 7,000 individuals were sentenced in 2023 for drug-related crimes, with penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty.

Notably, Iraq has grappled with a worsening drug problem in recent years, attributed to a mix of geographic, social, and political factors. Its location, bordering countries with drug production and trafficking networks, has positioned it as a critical transit point for narcotics smuggling.

Drugs such as methamphetamines, heroin, and cannabis are frequently transported through Iraq, targeting both local consumption and international markets.