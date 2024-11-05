Iraq’s Interior Ministry dismisses 2,500 officers, disrupts hundreds of drug networks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Interior Ministry announced the dismissal of nearly 2,500 officers and personnel over the past year for offenses tied to financial and administrative corruption, among other violations. The ministry also reported dismantling 600 local and international drug trafficking networks during the same period.

In a press conference, ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri described corruption as “a dangerous plague, no less serious than terrorism, crime, and drugs,” reaffirming the ministry's commitment to combating it.

Gen. Miri specified that between October 30, 2023, and November 1, 2024, a total of 2,497 officers and personnel were dismissed due to corruption charges and other infractions.

“The ministry also dismantled 600 drug trafficking networks…The rate of trafficking and drug abuse has decreased, with high-level international cooperation and coordination with other countries," he added.