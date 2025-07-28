Iraq’s Integrity Commission warns parties over election fund misuse

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Federal Commission of Integrity warned, on Monday, political parties against exploiting public funds or official positions for electoral gain.

Speaking during a high-level meeting at the Commission’s headquarters, Chairman Mohammed Ali al-Lami emphasized the need for close scrutiny of political financing and firm safeguards to prevent state resources or government roles from being misused for campaign purposes.

Al-Lami introduced Behavioral Code No. 1 of 2025, which bans political activity in government offices, official meetings, and places of worship, calling on all institutions to apply the directive without exception.

He confirmed ongoing coordination with the Accountability and Justice Commission to vet candidates using national identity records to flag those with prior corruption convictions, crediting the judiciary and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) for advancing the screening process.

To deter fraud and vote-buying, the Commission launched hotline 5080 for reporting violations, disclosing that several tips are already under investigation.

Al-Lami also flagged active attempts to forge documents and manipulate the electoral process, describing such actions as a direct attack on the institution that embodies the people’s will.

He concluded by affirming the Commission’s mandate to guarantee clean, transparent elections on November 11, aimed at restoring public trust and yielding a Parliament capable of delivering real services.