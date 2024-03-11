Iraq's Human Rights committee assures freedom of expression for journalists and activists

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliamentary Human Rights Committee assured journalists and activists that it would not allow any constraints on freedom of expression as the legislation of the freedom of expression law approaches.

Arshad Al-Salihi, Chairman of the Committee, told Shafaq News that "freedom of expression is constitutionally guaranteed. However, the lack of a clear legal framework to interpret the nature of expressing opinions can create confusion when differentiating between constructive criticism and exposing specific flaws."

Al-Salihi pointed out, "While it is inherent for a civil activist to spotlight the deficiencies of a particular entity or critique government and political endeavors, there exists confusion in the interpretation of laws. Executive authorities in power often exploit this ambiguity to issue threats and intimidate journalists or activists."

He stressed that the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee is actively working on the freedom of expression law to establish a legal framework for interpreting the nature of expressing opinions and that the law is in its "final stages" and is expected to be presented to the parliament's presidency for the first and second readings, followed by voting.

Al-Salihi assured journalists and activists, "We have put forward this law to protect them…The law will protect journalists and activists from any exploitation of interpretations that some powerful authorities want to exploit for intimidation and threats."

The proposed draft Law on Freedom of Expression and Peaceful Assembly is particularly problematic, as it could provide Iraqi authorities with what appears to be a democratic pretext to arbitrarily prosecute individuals for public comments violating 'public morals' or 'public order.

Despite encountering substantial opposition from civil society groups and international rights organizations over the years, the previously stalled legislation includes clauses restricting freedom of expression and imposing significant fines and penalties.

Critics argue that the ruling parties, which hold a majority in parliament, could politically exploit these measures. In contrast, others praised the step as part of organizing the press and activism work.