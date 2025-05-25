Iraq’s Fatah Alliance denies blocking al-Sudani’s second term bid

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi al-Amiri, dismissed reports claiming the Coordination Framework (CF), a political alliance of predominantly Shiite parties, has blocked Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani from seeking a second term.

Fatah official Uday al-Khadran told Shafaq News that no formal decision has been made within the CF to oppose al-Sudani’s re-election bid, stating, “Any future support will hinge on his performance and how he addresses the country’s pressing challenges.”

He emphasized that al-Sudani’s success remains closely linked to the Framework, which endorsed his government and continues to back it. “If his governance proves effective, he’ll be considered again. If not, alternatives will be explored.”

The statement follows growing speculation over fractures within the alliance as Iraq gears up for parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025.

Al-Sudani has already launched a new electoral coalition—the Alliance of Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanimia)—positioning himself for a second term.

The bloc includes seven parties, notably his own Furatain Movement, and other influential groups such as:

- The Sumer Homeland Gathering (Tajammo’ Ahali Sumer) led by Labor Minister Ahmed al-Asadi;

- The Al-Wataniya Coalition of former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi;

- The Karbala Creativity Alliance (Ibda’a Karbala) under Karbala Governor Nassif al-Khattabi;

- The Generations Gathering (Tajamo’ Ajyal) led by MP Mohammed al-Sayhoud;

- The National Solutions Alliance (Houloul) headed by Mohammed Sahib al-Darraji;

- The National Contract Movement (Al-Aqd Al-Watani), led by Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chief Faleh al-Fayyadh.