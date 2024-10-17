Iraq's Falcons Intelligence Cell dismantles ISIS network, prevents terror attacks

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Central Investigation Court in Al-Rusafa announced the dismantling of a terrorist network affiliated with ISIS that recruits its members through social media platforms.

The media center of the Supreme Judicial Council stated, “The network, composed of 26 individuals from Baghdad, Saladin, Nineveh, and Al-Anbar, was entirely recruited via social media and communicated through these platforms.”

The network operated in a "lone wolf" manner, planning armed operations in various provinces, including attacks on visitors of Imam Hussein in the Dora and Al-Hussainiya areas of Baghdad.

“They were apprehended following judicial decisions made by the Investigation Court, with the operation carried out by the Falcons Intelligence Cell of the Ministry of Interior,” it affirmed.

The center further emphasized that all planned terrorist operations were thwarted through continuous monitoring that lasted several months.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region.