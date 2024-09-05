Iraq's Energy Council to sign power generation contract with Siemens

Shafaq News/ The Ministerial Energy Council, chaired by Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani and includes several ministers and advisors, will hold a session on Thursday to sign a contract with the German company Siemens to produce approximately 1,000 megawatts of electricity.

Amar Al-Rikabi, Head of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council Energy Committee, told Shafaq News Agency, "The contract will be approved next week by the Cabinet."

"The Ministry of Oil has agreed to supply fuel to the investment power plant with a production capacity of 1,650 megawatts, marking the largest power project in Dhi Qar." He added.

On Wednesday, protests erupted in Al-Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital, as dozens of demonstrators set up tents outside the thermal power station.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent affirmed, "The protesters called for improved public services, focusing on the construction of a new 3,000-megawatt power plant in the city," urging local leaders and tribal sheikhs to support their cause and provide necessary resources for the demonstrations.

In response, Dhi Qar Provincial Council announced an emergency meeting scheduled for Thursday, stating, "The meeting will include the council chairman, the first deputy governor, and key figures from the electricity sector, including managers of the thermal and combined cycle power plants and distribution branches, to review the latest developments regarding the proposed power plant project by Siemens company."