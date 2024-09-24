Iraq’s Chief Justice orders crackdown on religious groups engaging in “abnormal practices”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Head of Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zidan directed the country’s courts to take “strict legal measures” against movements that use religion or sects as a cover for "abnormal practices,"

In a letter addressed to the Federal Court of Cassation, the Office of Public Prosecution, and appellate courts across the country, Zidan noted that several movements have recently emerged under various names, exploiting religious beliefs to carry out actions that contradict the values and principles of those faiths.

Zidan warned that some of these groups pose a danger to the lives of citizens belonging to certain religions or sects, calling for intensified legal measures against them and urging criminal courts to be notified.