Iraq sentences drug trafficker to life in prison

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced on Sunday, that a drug trafficker has been sentenced to life in prison after authorities found 2.5 kilograms of heroin in his possession.

Al Anbar Criminal Court issued the ruling after the man was caught hiding the heroin inside a metal container on his farm in the city of Ar-Rutbah.

The sentence was handed down under Article 27 of Iraq’s Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017.

Iraq’s Fight Against Drug Trafficking

In 2024, Iraq’s Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, reported a 43% drop in organized crime, attributing this decline to the security forces' concerted efforts against various criminal activities, including drug trafficking. He stated, “The security forces' war against drug trafficking has led to a decrease in supply, an increase in prices, and a reduction in demand,” highlighting successes in areas like Diyala province, where large drug seizures have occurred.

In addition to local law enforcement efforts, Iraq has made progress in dismantling international drug networks. In Basra province, for example, counter-terrorism intelligence dismantled a major trafficking ring, which included the arrest of a foreign national attempting to smuggle crystal meth into the country.

Iraq’s judiciary has also taken tough action against traffickers, issuing death sentences for multiple convicted drug dealers. In 2023 alone, over 7,000 individuals were sentenced for drug-related crimes, with penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty.