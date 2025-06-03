Iraq's CF rejects PM Al-Sudani's leadership consensus

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) revealed that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani informally raised the idea of agreeing on the country’s three top leadership positions ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025.

Speaking to Shafaq News, senior Framework figure Hassan Faddam confirmed that the proposal, shared privately with a member of the bloc, called for a political consensus on the presidency, speakership, and premiership before voters head to the polls — a move aimed to prevent post-election disputes and streamline the process of forming the next government.

Despite the rationale, the CF, a political alliance of predominantly Shiite parties, rejected it as ‘’premature’’ and ‘’inconsistent with Iraq’s established political process.’’

Faddam emphasized that leadership roles are ultimately determined by post-election parliamentary dynamics, including the distribution of seats and emerging alliances. He also added that any early agreement risks being unsettled by shifting domestic and regional developments. “These matters can only be resolved after the election results clarify the size and influence of each bloc,” he explained.

Iraq’s history of government formation is marked by lengthy delays and political deadlock. After the October 2021 elections, negotiations extended for more than a year before a new cabinet was formed.