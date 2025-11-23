Iraq's CF: No rush to name the next PM

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF)—the Shiite political alliance currently steering Baghdad's government—has “ample time” before selecting the next prime minister, noted Amer Al-Fayez, head of the Tasmim Alliance and a senior figure within the bloc.

Speaking to Shafaq News on Sunday, Al-Fayez pointed out that the formal process of selecting a prime minister begins only after election results are certified, followed by the election of the parliament speaker and the president.

''The talk of imminent deadlines is inaccurate and not aligned with the constitutional process,” he added.

His remarks come as Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003, held on November 11, with voter turnout exceeding 56% nationwide.

Official results from the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) showed that caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition emerged as the largest bloc, securing 46 seats. It was followed by former PM Nouri Al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlat Al-Qanoun), with 29 seats, and Sadiqoon, led by Qais Al-Khazali, with 27. The Tasmim Alliance won 6 seats.

Focus now shifts to forming the new government and selecting a prime minister, with Al-Sudani, Al-Maliki, and Intelligence Service chief Hamid Al-Shatri emerging as the leading contenders. However, a source informed Shafaq News that several parties within the Coordination Framework oppose granting Al-Sudani a second term, favoring an alternative nominee.

Iraq’s political system follows a power-sharing formula, with the prime minister drawn from the Shia community, the parliament speaker from the Sunni community, and the president from the Kurdish community. With the CF holding 148 of the 329 seats—the largest bloc in the new parliament—it is expected to shape negotiations over the premiership, as well as the presidency and speakership.

