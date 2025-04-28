Iraq’s Basra chief removed amid rising fears of political manipulation

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s National Security Agency removed Basra’s security chief, Jabbar al-Saadi, following reports that he intends to run in the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2025, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Al-Saadi, who had held the post for just three months, was removed from office on Sunday following a formal directive from the National Security leadership. According to the source, senior officials from the prime minister’s office later intervened, offering to reinstate al-Saadi if he withdrew his candidacy for the election.

A document obtained by Shafaq News confirmed that Anis Abdulhadi has been appointed as acting head of Basra’s Security Directorate pending the appointment of a permanent successor.

Al-Saadi previously chaired the Security Committee in Basra’s Provincial Council before taking over the local office of the National Security Agency. He succeeded General Wissam al-Abbadi, who was also dismissed by Baghdad in December 2023.

Al-Abbadi’s removal at the time sparked criticism from Basra’s Provincial Council, which praised him for leading efforts against drug trafficking and oil smuggling networks and questioned whether external political and commercial pressures were behind his ousting.

Iraq, which last held parliamentary elections in 2021 following the mass protests of 2019, is preparing for its next nationwide vote in November 2025. Reports by Shafaq News throughout 2025 have highlighted growing concerns that political groups are seeking to manipulate the electoral environment by influencing administrative appointments, pressuring security agencies, and engaging in early vote-buying operations.

In strategic provinces such as Basra, candidates and affiliated parties have been accused of offering financial inducements, government jobs, and contracts to secure political loyalty ahead of the vote.

Security officials have also warned that interference in local security leadership could be used to facilitate voter mobilization efforts, raising fears about the independence of the electoral process.