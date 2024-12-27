Iraq’s Al-Sudani sues Kuwaiti journalist Fajer Al-Saeed after Zainab-Rabee lawsuit

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kuwaiti journalist Fajer Al-Saeed revealed that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has filed a lawsuit against her “over her opinions.”

This comes a day after Iraqi journalist Zainab-Rabee revealed that al-Sudani had filed a lawsuit against her. Rabee commented on Facebook that the complaint stems from her opinions and criticisms, adding, “I will continue to escalate my stance on issues related to the suppression of freedoms and rights, violations of the constitution, leaks, corruption, failure, and mismanagement within the government and Al-Sudani's office."

In response, Al-Saeed commented on Zainab Rabee's post, saying, "I am in a similar situation. On Sunday, I will appear before the Kuwaiti prosecution regarding a complaint filed by His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, submitted by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry due to my opinions and criticisms."

She added, "I don't know if Mr. Al-Sudani will remain in his position or leave before the case he filed against me is concluded… Your Excellency, what bothers you about voices from outside your country and from people who aren't of your nationality, if they analyze a public position or meet with opponents of your policy? If you are targeting those outside Iraq, may God help the Iraqi brothers with your patience, which seems to have been lost due to the circumstances in Lebanon and Syria."

"A confident politician fosters freedoms in his country, rather than trying to suppress them outside his country,” she noted.