Iraq’s Al-Sudani affirms government support for FSC's work, highlights state-building legislation efforts

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the President of the Federal Supreme Court (FSC,) Jassim Muhammad Abboud, in the court’s new building.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, the PM reiterated “the government’s support for the work of the Federal Supreme Court and its ongoing efforts to ensure full coordination between the executive and judicial authorities, aimed at upholding the rule of law and promoting security and stability in various political and social spheres.”

Al-Sudani further affirmed the government’s dedication, in collaboration with the legislative authority, to “preparing laws and legislation that contribute to the completion of state-building efforts.”

“These efforts are aimed at advancing the developmental government program, fostering economic and service-driven progress that citizens have begun to witness, and paving the way for expanding fruitful international partnerships that benefit Iraq,” he explained.