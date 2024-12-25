Iraq’s Al-Sudani: We overcame regional challenges through unified national discourse

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed that Iraq successfully overcame recent regional challenges through a "unified national” discourse.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while extending Christmas greetings in a video conference with Christian clergy from churches across Iraq.

"We managed—through solidarity and a unified, responsible national stance—to confront the challenges that arose in the region, which could have impacted neighboring countries and the world," he said.

Al-Sudani added, "We have helped keep our country out of the arena of wars and conflicts."