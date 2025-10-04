Iraq’s Al-Sadr plans unexpected move ahead elections

Shafaq News – Najaf

Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), is preparing an unexpected step ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections, a senior source from the movement’s political bureau said on Saturday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News that the development followed a meeting on October 3 in Najaf that brought together leaders of the movement, members of the resigned Sadrist bloc, and senior official Ahmed al-Mutairi. Participants reaffirmed their stance to remain outside what they described as the “corrupt political process,” referring to the upcoming elections.

According to the source, al-Mutairi conveyed a message from al-Sadr urging patience and restraint in the face of “expected provocations” before and after the November 11 vote, including its results and subsequent government formation.

“Al-Sadr is preparing a move that will come as a surprise, but not through escalation or disorder — rather in a way that serves Iraq’s interests and its people,” the source said, without specifying the nature of the action.

Al-Sadr withdrew from Iraq’s political process in June 2022, ordering the resignation of his bloc’s 73 lawmakers and announcing a boycott of future elections.

