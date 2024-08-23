Iraq's Al-Sadr calls for million-man march in Baghdad to support Palestine

Shafaq News/ Influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called for a million-man march in Baghdad's Al-Tahrir Square to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

In a statement read by the Imam of Kufa Mosque, Al-Sadr urged all Iraqis, except those he labeled as corrupt, to participate in the demonstration, which is scheduled for the first Friday after the 17th of Rabi' al-Awwal (September 20), coinciding with the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"I call on all my Iraqi brothers, except the corrupt, to take to the streets in a million-man march that truly reflects the depth of the Iraqi people's sympathy for the Palestinian cause and the suffering brothers in Gaza," the statement read.

Al-Sadr emphasized that the demonstration should be peaceful and that participants should wear shrouds (White Kaffan), a "symbol of readiness for martyrdom."

"Let your voice and image reach the entire world... this is what will please the Prophet, his family, and our esteemed religious authorities, both living and deceased," he said.

It is the second time that the Shiite cleric has called for a mass demonstration in support of Palestine and Gaza, which are currently experiencing a catastrophic situation due to the Israeli aggression that killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children.

His previous call for a million-man demonstration was issued on October 9, 2023, when hundreds of thousands flocked the streets in Baghdad expressing support for Palestine.