Iraq’s Al-Mashhadani: Election postponement remarks are inaccurate

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani denied reports regarding his statement on the potential postponement of legislative elections, calling them "inaccurate."

“In light of reports circulated by some agencies and channels, as well as on social media platforms, regarding alleged statements by the Parliament Speaker about the possibility of postponing the elections, we confirm that these statements are inaccurate and categorically deny them,” a statement from the Speaker's office affirmed.

The statement also urged media outlets to "ensure accuracy and rely on official statements for understanding positions," stressing that "what some media have conveyed or interpreted is incorrect."

Earlier today, al-Mashhadani reportedly informed Al-Hadath channel that the elections could be postponed in the event of an “emergency.”

In response, the Iraqi Coordination Framework (CF), which brings together Shiite political forces, considered al-Mashhadani’s alleged remarks as "his personal opinion,” confirming that “they do not represent the views or aspirations of the Iraqi political forces."

Notably, the legislative elections are set for October 2025, following the cancellation of early elections promised by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Recently, Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, repeatedly called for early elections as part of the government program to fulfill al-Sudani's promise. However, his calls faced opposition from factions within the Coordination Framework.