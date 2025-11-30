Iraq’s Al-Azm leader frontrunner for Iraq’s new speaker

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Al-Azm (Determination) Party leader Muthanna Al-Samarrai has emerged as the leading contender for Iraq’s next parliament speaker, a senior alliance official said on Sunday.

Issa Al-Sayer told Shafaq News that deliberations within the recently formed Sunni National Political Council concluded with Al-Samarrai as the frontrunner for the speakership in Iraq’s sixth parliamentary session. Established on November 24, the Council unites the main Sunni blocs, which collectively won 77 seats in this year’s elections with turnout surpassing 56 percent.

Read more: Sunni forces defy expectations with new National Political Council

Al-Sayer ruled out the return of Mohammed Al-Halbousi. The former speaker, removed by the country’s Federal Supreme Court in November 2023 over an allegedly forged resignation letter, was cleared of criminal charges in April 2025, but legal experts note the court’s dismissal remains final and prevents his reinstatement.

“More than one candidate will compete for the speakership, including Mohammed Nuri al-Karbuli,” al-Sayer added, without detailing the reasons for excluding al-Halbousi.

Final election results announced on November 17 showed Shiite parties securing about 187 seats, Kurdish parties 56 seats, and minority quota seats nine. Among Sunni blocs, Al-Halbousi’s Taqaddum won 36 seats, followed by Al-Azm with 15 and Al-Siyada with nine.

Iraq’s constitution requires the new parliament to convene within 15 days of the Supreme Federal Court’s certification of the results, after which it must elect a speaker before selecting a president and prime minister.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the speakership is assigned to a Sunni, the presidency to a Kurd, and the premiership to a Shiite.