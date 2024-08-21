Iraq's Acting Parliament speaker denies secret additions to 2024 budget
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Acting Parliament Speaker, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi,
refuted claims on Wednesday regarding the alleged addition of 8 trillion dinars
(about $6 billion) to the 2024 budget without specifying its allocation. This
comes after reports circulating on local outlets and social media platforms
raised concerns over the integrity of the budget process.
In a statement, Al-Mandalawi clarified, "The budget tables approved
by Parliament are identical to those sent by the Cabinet and returned as per
Parliamentary Decision No. 64, without any alterations, emphasizing that
"the Parliament's leadership has established a high-level committee to
investigate the raised concerns and uncover the truth behind the matter."
Al-Mandalawi further explained that during the 27th session of
Parliament, held on June 3, 2024, lawmakers approved the estimated figures for
the 2024 Federal General Budget Law and its annexes—Tables A through F and the
deficit financing table—precisely as submitted by the Cabinet. He noted that the
Cabinet was granted the authority to reallocate 2 trillion dinars in budgetary
allocations for governorates outside the Kurdistan Region, to be distributed
based on population and poverty rates.
The Acting Speaker sternly warned, "Any entity attempting to
mislead public opinion by concealing facts or distorting events for unlawful
purposes will face legal accountability. The principles of impartiality and
objectivity in reporting must be upheld."
In June 2023, Iraq passed a three-year budget that included a record
$152 billion in spending, of which the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region's share
is 12.6 percent.
In May, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani unveiled the
country's 2024 budget on Sunday, allocating 211 trillion Iraqi dinars
(approximately $162 billion) for total expenditures.