Iraq resumes flights to Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced that Iraqi Airways resumed direct flights between Baghdad International Airport and Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The Ministry's media office stated that “the resumption of flights, suspended due to security conditions in Lebanon, was coordinated with the Ministry of Migration to meet the needs of Lebanese guests wishing to voluntarily return to their country.”

Iraqi Airways operated two flights: one scheduled and the other free of charge, transporting over 150 Lebanese citizens, the ministry noted.

The ministry quoted the company's director general, Dhulfiqar Abdul-Hussein, stating that “seven weekly flights will operate between Baghdad and Beirut, with plans to gradually increase the number of flights based on demand and circumstances.”