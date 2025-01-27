Iraq repatriates 39 citizens stranded in Libya

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday the successful voluntary repatriation of Iraqi citizens from Libya, reaffirming its commitment to addressing the issue of illegal migration through continuous monitoring and coordination with senior authorities.

The ministry revealed that “the Iraqi Embassy in Libya facilitated the return of 39 Iraqi citizens who had entered Libya intending to migrate illegally to Europe. Of these, 25 individuals were repatriated in 2024, while 12 more returned over the past week in 2025. Additionally, the embassy successfully arranged the return of two other citizens who had pursued similar migration routes.”

In its statement, the ministry highlighted the embassy's collaboration with Libyan security authorities to mitigate risks posed by smuggling networks. It ensured that migrants received essential services, including shelter, food, and medical care, while adhering to the principle of voluntary return.

“High-level coordination was established between the embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, and the Foreign Relations Committee of the Iraqi Parliament to facilitate the repatriation process, including securing travel arrangements in cooperation with relevant authorities,” the ministry added.