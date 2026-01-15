Iraq reappoints ambassador to Moscow after 19 years

Shafaq News- Moscow

Iraq has reappointed Abdul Karim Hashem Mustafa as its ambassador to Russia, returning him to the post nearly 19 years after he previously served in Moscow.

According to a statement from the Russian presidency, President Vladimir Putin is set to receive the credentials of the new Iraqi ambassador, along with those of several other diplomats, during an official ceremony at the Kremlin on Thursday.

Mustafa has served as Iraq’s permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva since February 2021. Before that, he held the position of senior undersecretary at Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, oversaw administrative and financial affairs at the ministry, and worked as an adviser to the Iraqi prime minister on international relations and diplomacy.

He has also served as Iraq’s ambassador to Morocco and to China.

Mustafa holds a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Grenoble in France, awarded in 1987, as well as a postgraduate diploma (master’s degree) in the same field from the university in 1984. In addition to Arabic, he is fluent in French and English.