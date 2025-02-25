Iraq proposes new security agreement with US

Shafaq News/ Iraq has proposed a new security agreement with the United States, currently under review by the administration of President Donald Trump, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi revealed on Tuesday.

“The agreement establishes a lasting security partnership and deep intelligence cooperation,” Al-Abbasi stated in remarks reported by Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath.

The minister also emphasized Iraq’s position on US troops in Syria, calling it crucial for regional stability. “Their presence is essential until a capable Syrian army is established or a formal security arrangement with the SDF is reached,” he asserted.

Highlighting security risks, Al-Abbasi warned that any premature withdrawal of the US troops could create a power vacuum, enabling militant groups to regroup and threatening Iraq’s borders.

Notably, the security partnership between Iraq and the United States is grounded in key agreements, particularly the 2008 Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) and the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which govern military collaboration and troop presence.

Since 2015, the US has provided Iraq with $1.25 billion in Foreign Military Financing to strengthen its security forces, logistics, and counterterrorism efforts. The US has also contributed over $590 million to weapons destruction programs.

Ongoing Joint Security Cooperation Dialogues between the two nations continue to address emerging threats and the future of bilateral military collaboration.