Iraq participates in Aqaba meetings on Syria amid regional discussions

Shafaq News/ The Aqaba Meetings on Syria commenced on Saturday in Jordan, with the participation of Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The meeting included the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon, alongside the foreign ministers of Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Also in attendance were the US Secretary of State, the Turkish Foreign Minister, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy.

Discussions are set to focus on developments in Syria and their regional implications, given the significant role and influence of the participating countries on the Syrian situation, according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.