Iraq parliamentary health committee raises concerns over Kimadia funding delays

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee, Majid Shingali, voiced concerns regarding the financial management of Kimadia, Iraq's state-run pharmaceutical supplier, citing delays caused by the Ministry of Finance's handling of the company's contracts.

The General Company for the Import and Marketing of Medicines and Medical Supplies, known as Kimadia, is a public Iraqi company established in 1964. It is owned by the Ministry of Health and headquartered in Baghdad.

Shingali told Shafaq News Agency that Kimadia's budget, which falls under the ruling expenditures in the national budget, is valued at 1.66 trillion dinars. "Kimadia's contracts differ from others; they start with the contract, and then the transfer of funds before the manufacturing and shipping begin," he explained.

"The delay in transferring funds leads to a delay in the arrival of medicines, which means that the medicines purchased in 2024 are for the needs of 2025."

Shingali noted that in 2023, Kimadia received full funding from the Ministry of Finance, with purchases reaching over 95% of the allocated amounts. However, "so far in 2024, there is no funding, and spending is based on the 1/12 principle."

The chairman highlighted that "the total amount funded for health departments in the governorates does not exceed 35%, despite the Prime Minister and his government placing the health sector at the top of the government program's priorities."