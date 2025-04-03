Iraq oil untouched: US tariffs spare energy exports

Shafaq News / Iraq’s energy exports, including crude oil, are not subject to the new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s foreign affairs adviser, Farhad Alaaldin, said on Thursday.

Trump announced a broad set of tariffs on US trading partners, saying the move is a “declaration of economic independence” aimed at restoring American manufacturing and correcting trade imbalances.

Speaking to the Iraqi National News Agency (INA), Alaaldin stated that Iraq currently exports between 7 and 8 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products to the United States each month.

“These shipments form the backbone of Iraq’s export revenues and remain unaffected by Washington’s latest tariff measures,” he said.

Trump’s New trade policy, unveiled on Wednesday, introduced 78% sweeping tariffs on imports from Iraq for. However, Iraq's non-energy exports are relatively limited in scale, making the overall economic impact of these tariffs minimal, Alaaldin noted.

Despite the trade measures, he emphasized that Iraq’s strategic partnership with the United States “remains strong” and that bilateral economic and diplomatic ties will not be significantly affected.

Baghdad, he added, “remains committed to deepening cooperation with Washington across various sectors, particularly in energy, investment, and regional stability.”