Iraq offers to host Arab Innovation Congress headquarters

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad is ready to host the headquarters of the Arab Global Congress for Innovation, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Sunday, reaffirming Iraq's commitment to advancing regional cooperation in entrepreneurship.

In a statement after meeting Congress President and businessman Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, al-Sudani expressed Iraq’s readiness to “support any initiative that unites and enhances Arab knowledge, including hosting events that promote innovation.”

He pointed to government measures to advance digital development through the National Center for Digital Transformation and the National Cybersecurity Center, both created to design national policies and benefit from international expertise.

Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed the offer to establish the Congress headquarters in the capital, noting that wealth standards now depend on the knowledge economy, which, he said, “requires integrating programming concepts and mechanisms into all educational curricula.”