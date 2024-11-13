Ammar Al-Hakim: Iraq not ready for regional war

Shafaq News/ Iraq is not prepared to engage in a full-scale regional war, National State Forces Alliance leader and head of the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), Ammar al-Hakim, stated on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Najaf, al-Hakim outlined that Iraq could support the Palestinian and Lebanese causes through three primary avenues: political, media, and humanitarian.

“The first is political support, including diplomatic condemnations and mediation efforts,” al-Hakim said. “The second approach involves media support,” where Iraqi media could highlight the severe violations and alleged genocide facing the Palestinian and Lebanese populations, as well as the “blatant abuses” committed by Israel against both nations.

“The third avenue is humanitarian aid,” he added. “Iraq has consistently provided and continues to provide assistance, with both the government and citizens offering temporary shelter to displaced persons.”

Al-Hakim, a prominent figure within Iraq’s Coordination Framework, emphasized that focusing on these areas would prevent Iraq from being drawn into a broader regional conflict. “Iraq has endured numerous wars and challenges over past decades and is currently experiencing two years of internal stability. It is not prepared for further conflicts,” he concluded.

As tensions rise in the region, fears are growing that Iraq could be drawn into a larger regional war. Repeated attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria, as well as Israeli targets by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), have intensified concerns.

There are also rising worries that the entire Axis of Resistance, backed by Iran and including IRI, may escalate its involvement in a major conflict with Israel, potentially turning Iraq into a battleground.