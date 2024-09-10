Iraq moves up 4 ranks in Corruption Index, Integrity head urges “enhanced cooperation”

Shafaq News/ Iraq has advanced four positions in the latest global corruption rankings, Judge Haider Hanoun, head of the Integrity Commission, announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Arab Forum for Enhancing Transparency and Good Governance in Baghdad, Hanoun highlighted the need for “greater regional and international collaboration to combat corruption effectively.”

The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index report, released by Transparency International, showed Iraq ranked 153rd globally out of 180 countries, an improvement from 157th in 2022. “The country scored 23 out of 100 points, placing it 7th in the Arab region.”

“The 2021 index had placed Iraq at 157th, underscoring persistent corruption issues.” The Integrity Commission's head commended the "great cooperation" with Transparency International and pledged to implement "scientific steps" to further enhance Iraq's position in future reports.

"Iraq has complied with the provisions of International and Regional Anti-corruption Conventions; we hope for further cooperation from them." Hanoun said.