Iraq moves forward with Popular Mobilization Authority Law

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament is advancing legislation to formalize the Popular Mobilization Authority (PMA) Law, a senior lawmaker revealed on Thursday.

Raed Al-Maliki, a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, confirmed the bill passed its first reading and is slated for a second reading and vote in upcoming sessions. “This law will shut the door on factions acting outside the PMF framework and reinforce state control over weapons,” he told Shafaq News.

The proposed law defines the PMF’s administrative and structural framework, Al-Maliki clarified, distinguishing it from the previously proposed Service and Retirement Law, which was withdrawn and returned to the Cabinet due to political disagreements.

In March, the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee requested a delay in the second reading until procedural steps were finalized.