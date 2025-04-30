Iraq moves dangerous chemicals from southern port

Shafaq News/ Iraq seized two containers holding hazardous chemicals, Border Ports Authority announced on Wednesday.

The authority's spokesperson, Alaa Al-Qaisi, told Shafaq News that the containers were being transferred to a secure holding area in Al-Haddama, near Umm Qasr in southern Basra province. He affirmed the operation was a “precautionary measure” to remove dual-use chemical substances—classified under maritime hazardous materials codes—away from populated areas.

“Work is ongoing to relocate new shipments with a high-risk classification, specifically those marked as hazard class 2.1,” he noted, adding that containers deemed lower-risk will be moved to designated storage yards under strict supervision and standard safety measures.

Al-Qaisi also pointed out that the committee overseeing chemical containers has stressed the need for improved safety procedures in Iraqi ports and the enforcement of environmental and customs regulations.

The discovery of these containers has drawn comparisons to previous deadly incidents, including the recent explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port and the 2020 Beirut port blast.