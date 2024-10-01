Iraq launches “immediate investigation” into Katyusha rocket attack on Baghdad Airport

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Special Forces Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool Abdullah, announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has instructed the Interior Minister to conduct an “immediate investigation” to determine the causes of the security breach that resulted in the launch of several "Katyusha" rockets from Al-Ameriya district last night toward Baghdad International Airport.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Abdullah, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Al-Sudani, said, “The PM ordered the announcement of the investigation's results and the identification of those responsible within 48 hours.”

In turn, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced “the detention of a security official following the rocket attack that targeted the Victoria military base at the airport.”

"While the Ministry is working to enhance security and stability across the country, lawless elements are attempting to disrupt peace, with the latest breach occurring at 12:20 AM on October 1, 2024, at Baghdad International Airport," the ministry added.

It noted that two Katyusha rockets landed—one in the parking lot of the second regiment of the Counter-Terrorism Service, and the other in an abandoned area inside the airport.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior stated, “An investigation has been initiated into the forces responsible for the Al-Ameriya district of Baghdad, and the commanding officer has been detained to determine the reasons for this negligence in safeguarding lives and public and private property,” emphasizing its “commitment to holding accountable anyone who dares to undermine the security and stability of the country.”

Earlier, a security source reported to Shafaq News that three rockets had been fired at the US Victoria military base. One rocket landed near the base, another hit the headquarters of the second regiment of the Counter-Terrorism Service, and the third landed near the civilian airport runway, while the base's missile defense system was activated in response to the attack.

The source also mentioned that the platform was located in an abandoned area in Al-Ameriya, and security forces managed to dismantle and deactivate it.

The incident comes amid growing concerns that the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon could escalate to involve the so-called “Axis of Resistance,” which includes Islamic resistance in Iraq (IRI). These groups have publicly declared full solidarity with Hezbollah and expressed readiness to defend it.

In recent weeks, Iraqi resistance forces have intensified their strikes against Israel, targeting "vital assets" in Haifa, Eilat, and central Israel using swarms of drones and Arqab missiles.