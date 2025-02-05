Iraq gives initial nod to participate Arab-Russian summit

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani expressed his initial approval, on Wednesday, to participate in the Arab-Russian Summit.

The Prime Minister's Office stated Al-Sudani received today, the Special Envoy of the Russian President to the Middle East and North Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, where bilateral relations between Iraq and the Russian Federation were discussed, and ways to develop them in various fields.

The statement added, "the meeting witnessed a review of regional and international situations, and efforts seeking to support stability in the region." Al-Sudani expressed his initial approval to participate in the Arab-Russian Summit, “due to its importance in achieving common interests."

During the meeting, he stressed the government's desire to develop relations between the two countries and expand the horizons of cooperation in various fields, stressing "the need to enhance cooperation on the development road project and Russian projects on transit routes; in order to achieve mutual benefit and develop common interests."

For his part, Bogdanov conveyed to Al-Sudani the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the desire of his country's government to activate bilateral memoranda of understanding, in preparation for the tenth meeting of the Iraqi-Russian Joint Committee, which will be held soon, and “which will undertake the tasks of implementing the agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries."