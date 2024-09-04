Iraq forms joint committee to tackle employees' electronic card theft

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Muhammad Nuri, a member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, revealed methods of theft from employees' electronic cards.

Nuri explained to Shafaq News, "Manipulation and theft of funds, card codes, and financial transfers occur through employees in companies and systems, not through banks, as banks are merely funding entities."

"A joint investigative committee has been formed between the Parliamentary Finance Committee, the Ministry of Finance, and banks to address the issue, following reports of many employees and citizens losing their salaries and deposited funds."

Nuri added, "The investigative committee is anticipated to deliver positive results on the theft of employees' salaries from electronic cards issued by companies, in collaboration with both government and private banks."