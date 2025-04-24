Iraq fires up 17 new oil wells at Gharraf field

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s state-run Dhi Qar Oil Company announced, on Thursday, the start of drilling operations for 17 new oil wells at the Gharraf oil field, one of the largest energy sites in the southern province.

Saeed Zghair Shalagha, the company’s Director General, confirmed the launch of the new phase of development aimed at boosting production capacity at the field.

Malaysia’s Petronas began production at Gharraf in 2013 and currently leads the field’s development under a contract signed in January 2010. The company operates in partnership with Japan’s JAPEX.