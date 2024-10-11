Iraq discovers Abbasid-era glass and pottery production site in Babil

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage announced the discovery of a glass and pottery production site dating back to the Abbasid era in Babil governorate, central Iraq.

The authority stated, “Our monitoring committee conducted a field visit to the archaeological mission working at Tell Umm Hamdan in Babil to review the latest findings from the excavation work.”

The mission discovered remains of construction units, where some archaeological artifacts were found, along with other units containing a large number of kilns of various sizes, in addition to a furnace for pottery and another for glass production.

These units date back to the late Abbasid period, based on the discovered artifacts, which total 195 diverse pieces. The artifacts were documented, and excavation operations were completed according to scientific methods to ensure comprehensive documentation of the site through drawing and photography.

Iraq, often referred to as "the cradle of civilization," boasts over 10,000 cultural heritage sites. These range from the ancient Sumerian cities, which are 5,500 years old and contain evidence of the earliest known writings, to the archaeological remnants of the Akkadian, Babylonian, Assyrian, and Parthian civilizations.