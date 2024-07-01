Iraq denounces US congressman's interference in judiciary

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, denounced the statements of the Republican Representative in the US Congress, Mike Waltz, towards the Head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan.

Rashid said in a statement, "The statements (of Waltz) do not only affect the person of the President of the Supreme Judicial Council but also the independence of the Iraqi judiciary, which is a fundamental pillar of the state."

"The Iraqi judicial system is considered one of the most solid independent judicial systems in the region. It is the guarantor of justice, supports the rule of law, and guarantees the legitimate rights of citizens to a free and dignified life. The security and political stability that Iraq is witnessing is clear evidence of that," he pointed out.

He further stated that "the repetition of such irresponsible statements may affect the nature of bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States."

Republican Representative Mike Waltz, a member of the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees in the House of Representatives, intends to submit an amendment to a draft law that would consider the Supreme Judicial Council and its president "as assets controlled by Iran," according to a report published by the Washington Free Beacon website.

"Faiq Zidan, President of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, is at the center of Iran's plot to turn Iraq into a client state. The first step in dismantling the Ayatollah's network of control is to clearly name who is doing his bidding," Waltz posted on X.

Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi denounced Waltz's proposed amendment to a law that includes a clause concerning Zidan. Al-Mandalawi labeled the proposal a "serious precedent."

Al-Mandalawi called on Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take diplomatic action, conveying Iraq's unanimous rejection of such "insulting interventions" purportedly driven by foreign influence through a US congressman.

In turn, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed on Saturday its rejection of the statements of US Representative Mike Waltz against the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, noting that they represent "blatant interference in Iraqi affairs."