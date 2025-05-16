Iraq denies request to join Trump-Saudi meetings

Shafaq News/ Iraq did not request to attend meetings involving US President Donald Trump during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Iraqi government spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi declared on Thursday .

In an interview with RT, Al-Awadi stated, “Iraq has strong relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we aim to elevate those ties to a level of full partnership and cooperation.”

Commenting on Trump’s regional tour, which included a stop in Riyadh, the Iraqi spokesperson described the visit as “very significant for the future of the region and the Arab peoples.”

Al-Awadi firmly dismissed circulating rumors about Baghdad’s interest in joining the Trump meetings, clarifying that “Iraq did not request to attend those meetings, nor was it invited to participate.”

Trump began a four-day regional tour on Tuesday, starting with Saudi Arabia in his first official trip abroad since assuming office. During his visit, he reportedly met with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa before continuing to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.