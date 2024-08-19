Iraq declares itself free of monkeypox; measures in place to prevent outbreak

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that the country is free of monkeypox (Mpox) and assured citizens that necessary measures will be taken.

The Ministry stated, “Despite the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring a global health emergency due to monkeypox virus outbreak, no cases have been detected in Iraq so far.”

“All necessary measures have been taken to improve monitoring and control of the disease.”

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasized “obtaining information from reliable official sources only, avoiding rumors and unreliable sources, and following healthy behaviors to prevent disease.”

Earlier today, Kirkuk announced that it has tightened preventive measures to address any potential cases of Mpox following reports of the disease in neighboring countries.

As stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, part of the Orthopoxvirus genus. Symptoms typically include a skin rash or mucosal lesions lasting 2–4 weeks, along with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. Mpox spreads through direct contact with infected individuals, contaminated materials, or infected animals. Treatment focuses on supportive care, and vaccination can help prevent infection in those at risk.