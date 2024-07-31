Iraq condemns assassination of Hamas's Haniyeh in Tehran

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi government condemned the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and called for urgent intervention from the United Nations Security Council.

In a statement, Iraqi government spokesperson Basim Al-Awadi said, “In another criminal act, the Zionist entity has carried out a heinous aggression targeting the Iranian capital, Tehran, resulting in the martyrdom of Hamas political bureau chief Mr. Ismail Haniyeh."

Al-Awadi added that "the Zionist entity has violated national sovereignty and disregarded international laws by committing assassination crimes and targeting a political figure, aiming to ignite crises and expand conflicts, which will inevitably lead to serious repercussions in the region."

According to Al-Awadi, the Iraqi government has repeatedly warned against the dangers of this “aggressive behavior and has called on multiple occasions for a firm international stance from international institutions, UN bodies, and major powers to deter the Zionist violations that disrupt regional stability and the security of its people, and to address the ongoing genocide against the steadfast Palestinian people, thus violating all ethical and humanitarian standards.”

The Iraqi government spokesperson also called the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities and tasks in maintaining international peace and security.