Iraq condemns Israeli media's attack on Ayatollah Al-Sistani

Shafaq News/ Acting Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, strongly condemned on Wednesday Israeli media for offensive remarks against Iraq's highest religious authority, Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani.

In his statement, Al-Mandalawi denounced the "offensive remarks made by Zionist media against Iraq’s supreme religious authority which reveals the malicious intent of this Zionist entity, and determined to undermine the scholars, leaders, and symbols of the Muslim world."

He added that "this act is part of a broader pattern of crimes and vile plots orchestrated by the occupying entity, targeting the sacred figures and religious symbols of the Muslim community."

Al-Mandalawi emphasized that Iraq's Parliament "firmly rejects any affront to the status of the supreme religious authority, whose pivotal role throughout history has been in promoting peace, love, and coexistence among nations while liberating societies from extremism, terrorism, and violence."

“This racist entity, whose actions are overlooked by much of the world, is pushing the region toward a religious conflict that serves its extremist agenda. The global community must step in to stop these harmful actions against the people of the region."

This response came after the right-wing Israeli Channel 14 aired a segment on Tuesday featuring Ayatollah Al-Sistani's image on a list of potential assassination targets. The image appeared alongside other regional figures, including Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Qassem, Hamas political chief Yahya Sinwar, Iranian Quds Force commander Ismail Qaani, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A "target" mark was placed over each leader’s head, with no explanation but hinting at the intention to eliminate these figures. The broadcast came as the channel discussed Israel’s potential response to a recent missile attack by Iran.

In turn, the Iraqi government has strongly condemned Israeli media's attack on Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, calling it a dangerous provocation intended to undermine a globally respected figure.

Government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi linked the insult to Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, describing the media portrayal as racist incitement. Al-Awadi called on the international community, including the UN, to condemn such actions, warning that these provocations pose a serious threat to internationalpeace.