Iraq at the UN: Communications chief leads delegation at Summit of the Future in New York

Shafaq News/ Iraq is set to participate in the "Summit of the Future" in New York, with Ali Al-Moayyed, Chairman of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission, representing the country.

The event is held over four days at the UN headquarters in New York, ahead of the General Assembly (UNGA) sessions.

The United Nations General Assembly has decided to hold this summit (full title: Summit of the Future: multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow) on 22-23 September 2024.

In a statement, the commission affirmed that its delegation engaged in various side events and discussions on the summit's key topics and the drafting of the pact, emphasizing “Iraq's commitment to playing a pivotal role in its implementation.”

Notably, the Summit of the Future is one of the most prominent events hosted by the United Nations, focusing on five main tracks: sustainable development and finance, peace and security, a digital future for all, youth and future generations, and global governance. It also addresses critical issues intersecting all UN efforts, such as human rights and the climate crisis.

In a related context, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in New York on Saturday to participate in the UNGA 79th session, where he will deliver Iraq's statement before the General Assembly and another statement at the Summit of the Future.