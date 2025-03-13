Iraq arrests “dangerous” drug traffickers in Al-Nasiriyah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi security forces arrested two drug traffickers in central Al-Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province, after seizing a large quantity of narcotic pills from their possession.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the Najaf Anti-Narcotics Unit, with assistance from a team in Dhi Qar, arrested the two "dangerous" traffickers near the Samawah General Garage after setting up an ambush.

More than a thousand Captagon pills were reportedly found in their possession.

Iraqi security forces, on Monday, arrested eight drug suspects at four border crossings with Iran, seizing hashish, methadone, and crystal meth in their possession.

Notably, the country recorded a 15% decline in overall crime rates in 2024 compared to the previous year, with trafficking cases dropping 18% to 2,500 from 3,050 in 2023. Drug use cases fell 15%, with 4,000 recorded compared to 4,700 a year earlier, according to the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq.