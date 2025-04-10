Iraq arrests 14 over ‘immoral’ online content in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi police arrested 14 individuals for producing “immoral content,” security source in Nineveh province said on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that only two have been released on bail, explaining, “One of the individuals was released for health reasons, while the other was granted bail after investigations found no evidence against him.”

Earlier this week, the National Security Service in Nineveh launched a campaign targeting social media content creators accused of promoting offensive material and content deemed contrary to public morals.

Iraq’s Communications Minister, Hiam Al-Yasiri, has called on Parliament to ban TikTok, citing what she described as “thousands of appeals from Iraqi families” demanding the platform be shut down. She expressed hope that lawmakers would act on the issue.