Iraq aims to increase per capita income, ranks 7th among Arab nations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights, Dr. Fadel Al-Gharawi, announced that Iraq ranked seventh in the 2024 index per capita income range among Arab countries, with Iraqis averaging nearly $6,000 annually, according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) study.

According to the IMF study, “Qatar led with an annual income of approximately $82,000, while Egypt had the lowest at $3,770. Iraq ranked seventh with a per capita income of $5,880 for the year, equivalent to over 7 million dinars at the official exchange rate,” Al-Gharawi said.

“Iraq's GDP per capita growth rate was 2.8% in 2023, following a 7.9% increase in 2022. It is anticipated that Iraq will achieve a 4.4% growth in GDP per capita in 2024, which will positively impact annual per capita income,” he added.

Furthermore, Al-Gharawi highlighted Qatar's seventh-place global ranking in annual per capita income. Among Arab nations, the UAE ranked second at approximately $50.6 thousand, followed by Saudi Arabia at around $32.5 thousand, and Kuwait at about $32.2 thousand.

The Center's head urged the government to diversify Iraq's economy, promote sustainable development, attract global investment, establish the Generations Fund, launch a national economic and investment strategy, and aim to elevate Iraq to the second-highest per capita income level by 2030.