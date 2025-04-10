Iraq: University instructor axed after sex act run-in

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research dismissed an instructor at the University of Tikrit, citing a "serious offense and failure to uphold the dignity of public service" following a fatal incident on campus involving a university security guard.

According to the ministry's statement, the decision to dismiss Omar Falah Abd Abbas was taken in light of the incident in which the academic was accused of being involved in a sexual relationship with a student on university grounds.

The statement described the instructor’s continued employment as "harmful to the public interest."

An Iraqi security source said a sting operation had been set up to catch the professor and the student in the act.

However, upon noticing the presence of university security personnel, the instructor attempted to flee, running over one of the guards with his vehicle. “The guard suffered internal bleeding and later died in the hospital,” the source added.

The University of Tikrit separately announced the dismissal of the accused instructor, explaining that its president had ordered a follow-up on the legal and financial rights of the deceased security officer.