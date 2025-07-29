Iraq, UN agree to end UNAMI mission

Shafaq News – New York

Iraq and the United Nations are set to conclude the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) by the end of 2025, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry reported Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York to review ongoing cooperation and the UN’s role in supporting Iraq’s political stability and post-conflict recovery.

“Iraq is now in a position to take full ownership of its political and institutional development,” Hussein emphasized, adding “We are grateful for the UN’s support over the years, but we believe the time is right to shift to a new phase of cooperation.”

Created in 2003 under Resolution 1500 after the US-led invasion, UNAMI was initially tasked with supporting Iraq’s transitional government. Its mission later expanded to include political mediation, electoral support, and humanitarian coordination. Its mandate ends in late 2025.