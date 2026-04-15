Iraq Speaker backs Compulsory Service Law to reinforce military

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi on Wednesday endorsed a draft law to reinstate compulsory military service, describing it as a “security and social necessity” to strengthen the armed forces and shape a disciplined generation.

According to a statement from al-Halbousi's media office, the proposal follows his recent visit to the Ministry of Defense, where discussions with senior military leaders highlighted the need to review volunteer age requirements and improve their service conditions.

The proposal aims to promote national awareness and social cohesion among youth, reduce unemployment by directing young people toward organized state service, and limit their involvement in negative behaviors.

Developed after consultations with parliamentary bloc leaders and lawmakers, the draft is intended to advance through a legislative process that reflects the public interest and addresses Iraq’s national security needs in the coming phase.

Iraq’s Compulsory Service Law

Compulsory military service was enforced in Iraq for decades before being suspended in 2003 under orders issued after the US-led invasion. Its legal framework dates back to the 1938 National Defense Law, later replaced by the 1969 Military Service Law, which remained in force until the system was halted.

Iraq’s constitution mandates the enactment of legislation regulating military service. A draft Service of the Flag Law was approved by the Defense Ministry in 2016 and reintroduced by the government in 2021, but it has yet to pass due to political disagreements and social and economic concerns.

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